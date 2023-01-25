Marlyn Faith (Larion) Wooley passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City West, Ariz., on Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 84. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a thoughtful wife and a friend to everyone. She was very devoted to the Catholic Church her entire life. Our hearts are hurting but we are comforted that she is resting in peace.
Marlyn was born April 9, 1938, in Manistique, Mich., to Gerald and Evelyn (Cousineau) Larion. Her brother Robert soon followed, and the family moved to Eugene, Ore., where her youngest brother Michael was born. Marlyn attended grade school at St. Mary Catholic School in Eugene and graduated from Willamette High School in 1956. She met Charles Turner “Chuck” Wooley while skating at the local roller rink, and they were married at St. Mary Catholic Church on Aug. 8, 1959. They lived for a brief time in Drain, Ore., then moved to Eugene to live with and care for Evelyn’s father, Ted Cousineau. It was here that Marlyn and Chuck welcomed twins Jerry and Kari in 1960 and Larry in 1964. Grandpa Cousineau was very helpful in their upbringing and a significant part of all of their lives.
Chuck’s job in steel sales moved the family to nearby Creswell, Ore., where the kids attended school and Marlyn kept house and home. With her mother’s influence, Marlyn learned how to create delicious comfort food, and she soon had a reputation as an amazing cook and dessert maker. Chicken and noodles, German chocolate cake and her cinnamon rolls would be family favorites for the generations to follow. Marlyn also enjoyed knitting and crocheting and produced beautiful afghans for many family members that we still proudly display.
Chuck’s work eventually took them to Coeur d’Alene, where they continued to raise their family. Chuck and Marlyn enjoyed league bowling, and both had trophies to show for it. Marlyn also loved to tole paint and do ceramics, and for a short time had her own ceramics business in nearby Hayden. It was in Coeur d’Alene that their kids all finished school, graduated, and left home. As empty nesters, Chuck and Marlyn purchased property and built a house on Coeur d’Alene Lake. This was home to many holiday gatherings and family get-togethers while their children married and had kids of their own. Eventually, the lure of a climate with milder winters took them to Clarkston. Their home on the golf course was a popular destination for friends and family and was again our place to gather for holidays and special occasions — and of course Marlyn’s fantastic cooking.
Chuck and Marlyn enjoyed traveling and visited many places around the globe, most often with the same tight-knit group of friends and travel buddies. Her large collection of souvenirs from places like China, Australia, England and the Panama Canal are treasured keepsakes. In more recent years, their favorite trips became annual visits around the Northwest to visit their lifelong friends and their children and grandchildren.
Warmer climates ultimately called Chuck and Marlyn “down South” and they became snowbirds, splitting time between Clarkston and more temperate winter locales. Ramona and Desert Hot Springs, Calif., were their first part-time residences, then a home in Sun City West, Ariz. They fell in love with this area; it was not long before they decided to make it their permanent home. Marlyn loved their golf course view and did not mind the summer heat. She enjoyed swimming and learning new creative hobbies, including beading and her most recent favorite, diamond painting. They have many close friends and most of them thought of Marlyn as their best one. She enjoyed entertaining and was known to set the table for as many as there were chairs to seat them. These gatherings were reciprocal and Chuck and Marlyn were continually spending time with their lovely circle of friends. Their after-church breakfast spot knew to have enough room for a large group every Sunday ... no reservations needed.
Marlyn was extremely proud of her family. She adored her grandchildren and treasured the young families they are creating. She is survived by her husband, Chuck, in Sun City West; brothers Mike Larion (Nora), of Eugene, and Bob Larion (Margie), of Sun City West; daughter Kari Hause (Virginia Amato), of Auburn Wash.; and sons Jerry Wooley (Sheila), of Clarkston, and Larry Wooley (Tia), of Sun City West. She is known as “Grandma Fishey” to grandchildren Charles Hause (Devon), of Spokane, Corey Wooley (Ashley), of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Katie Furfaro (Joe), of San Diego, Jonathan Wooley (Linzee Hawkins), of Sun City, Chris Wooley (Rachel), of Spokane, Kaija Cornett, of Seattle, and Tohny Johnson (Kayla), of Omak Wash. She also has nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. We will all miss her wit, smile and laughter very much.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Eugene, with graveside services to follow. A memorial service was previously held Jan. 12 in Sun City West.