Marlyn Faith (Larion) Wooley passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City West, Ariz., on Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 84. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a thoughtful wife and a friend to everyone. She was very devoted to the Catholic Church her entire life. Our hearts are hurting but we are comforted that she is resting in peace.

Marlyn was born April 9, 1938, in Manistique, Mich., to Gerald and Evelyn (Cousineau) Larion. Her brother Robert soon followed, and the family moved to Eugene, Ore., where her youngest brother Michael was born. Marlyn attended grade school at St. Mary Catholic School in Eugene and graduated from Willamette High School in 1956. She met Charles Turner “Chuck” Wooley while skating at the local roller rink, and they were married at St. Mary Catholic Church on Aug. 8, 1959. They lived for a brief time in Drain, Ore., then moved to Eugene to live with and care for Evelyn’s father, Ted Cousineau. It was here that Marlyn and Chuck welcomed twins Jerry and Kari in 1960 and Larry in 1964. Grandpa Cousineau was very helpful in their upbringing and a significant part of all of their lives.