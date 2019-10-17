Marlene Joanne Millard

Marlene Millard, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. She was 83.
Marlene was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Cameron to Walter and Marguerite Hund Silflow. She graduated from Kendrick High School in 1954.
She married Donald Millard on June 24, 1955, at Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The happy couple made their home in Kendrick until moving to Lewiston in 2004.
She had many professions over the years, including working as a switchboard operator for the local telephone company, working at The Table Supply grocery store in Kendrick, working at the state liquor dispensary and at the Kendrick Gazette. Her greatest joys were being a homemaker, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.
Marlene was a dedicated member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Juliaetta for many years. She enjoyed coloring, doing word search puzzles, crocheting afghans for those in need and caring for her dogs.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara Holman; her brother, Norman Silflow; and her husband of 58 years, Don, in 2014.
Marlene is survived by her son, Brad Millard; daughter Traci (Doug) Hermann; granddaughter Shandra (Jared) Harding; grandson Ryan (Kayla) Hermann; and great-grandsons Brayden and Konlee. Another great-grandson is due in April.
A memorial service for both Marlene and Don will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501.