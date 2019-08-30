Marlena Renae Clifford, 65, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Serenity House in Pullman, from pancreatic cancer.
Marlena was born to Jack and Amy (Wynn) Smead on June 12, 1954, in Clarkston. She attended the Clarkston school system for 12 years, from 1960-72, and attended one year of college in 1973.
On June 28, 1974, Marlena married David Lane Clifford in Clarkston. Marlena worked in Clarkston as a cook in the Wasem’s kitchen from 1975-78, as a pea harvest processor for two years in the early 1980s in Lewiston, and as an aide at Rest Haven Nursing Home for two years in Clarkston. She was also one of four women hired to work in all departments at the Potlatch Consumer Products tissue mill. There were two lines of progression, one for men and one for women.
She attended Clarkston Presbyterian Church throughout junior and senior high, and served as Asotin County 4-H assistant and 4-H club leader to the neighborhood kids.
Marlena is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Karyn Clifford Stuart, of Harpster; son-in-law Titus Stuart, of Harpster; sisters Wrenda (Steve) Carey, of western Oregon, and Marvene Smead and Dave Darst, of Clarkston; grandsons Treycen and Aiden Sewell; and granddaughters Lavendar and Zylonia Sewell, all of Spokane.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Clifford; parents Jack and Amy Smead; grandparents Maryland Smead and W.H. Smead; and grandmother Mildred Wynn.
A memorial service is set for April 28, 2020, with a time and place to be determined later. Look for information in the Lewiston Tribune.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. Please sign the online guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.