Marla Lemm, 1940-2020

Marla Diane Lemm (Arnold) succumbed to mesothelioma on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home in Clarkston, surrounded by her loved ones.
Mama was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, on the 10th day of August in 1940, to Vern and Blanche Arnold. As a child, she and her family lived in Idaho, Georgia, Niagara Falls and Colorado, and finally in Clarkston. It was there that she met the man of her dreams very early in life. Little did she know that he would sweep her off her feet.
Their romance began in 1952 and they would be married Oct. 12, 1957, in Portsmouth, Va. They would be together for 61 years. Years of building a lifetime of memories. Mom and Dad started their family right away and had five children. Later adopting their granddaughter, Miranda.
Marla worked for the Clarkston School District from 1975-2001 in food services as a lunch lady. She was very involved in the International Union of Operating Engineers and was an active steward for many years.
Mama loved gardening, being the early bird to yard sales, collecting antiques, dolls and many other treasures. She was a listening ear to all and always full of sound advice. The rock of our family.
We are all so heartbroken over her untimely passing. Our family cannot say enough about what a truly beautiful person she was, always making you feel safe no matter your age. From knowing that home is where the heart is to taking the path less traveled, she will be forever missed.
Mom leaves behind her husband, Phil Lemm, at the family home; children Madonna “Donna Ree” Jerald, Paula “Polly Anna” (Chad) Wood, Phillip “Butch” “Boo” Lemm and Diane “Bitsy” (Rick) Palmer; grandsons Ben and Nick Harding, Phillip (Xanadu) Jerald, Charlie (Samantha) Bortz and Jason Lemm; granddaughters Miranda (Tashina) Robinson and Kaylynn Palmer; brothers David “Bud,” Mike (Lucille) and Jerry Arnold; half-sister Carol Ann Arnold; stepsiblings Lanny Wilson, Janet Gau and Penny Olsen; in-laws Marleen (Mick) O’Shaughnessy, Joan (Craig) Brumfield and John (Diana) Lemm; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
Loved ones who preceded her in death include her parents; daughter Justina “Teenie” Wakefield; grandson Dion Bortz; and her father- and mother-in-law, Dominic and Esther Lemm.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. March 6 at the Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
As you have often said, now “you’re off in a cloud of whip-poor-will poop.”