Mark Robert Meshishnek passed away quietly Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home in Moscow.
Mark was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Pullman to Robert and Eileen Meshishnek. Mark was the consummate big brother. He attended Pullman schools, graduating in 1972.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he excelled in aviation electronics at China Lake, Calif. This passion for mechanics followed him for the rest of his life.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Spokane Community College for two years, graduating in 1979 with an associate degree in heavy diesel mechanics.
He worked at Ryder Truck Company, Purina Mills, Trumark and other Spokane-area jobs. He returned to the Palouse and farmed for Esser Family Farms of Moscow and then was employed as a truck driver and diesel mechanic for his brother, Dana. He recently retired from Latah Sanitation as a diesel mechanic in July 2021. All who knew him agreed there was nothing he could not diagnose and fix thoroughly.
Although quiet and reserved, Mark was always willing to lend a hand up to others in need. He befriended many individuals over his lifetime, including the poor. Following in his father’s footsteps, he loved to be in nature, fishing, hunting and always with a dog as his companion. He was a dedicated uncle to his nieces and nephews, attending all their baptisms, confirmations, recitals, graduations and weddings.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert Meshishnek; his mother, Eileen Meshishnek; and his sister, Gayle. He is survived by his brother, Dana (Deb) Meshishnek, sister Chris (Syd) Piraino, and six nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., and there will be a luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton near his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.