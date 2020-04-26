Mark Leon Watkins, 66, beloved husband, dad and grandpa, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Lewiston.
He was born May 26, 1953, to Loren and Beverly (Lane) Watkins, in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Mark was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mark served a mission for the church in Rome. He later met his sweetheart, Lori Jean (Smith), and they were married in the Idaho Falls temple. They were married for 43 years.
After several years of moving between Texas and Idaho and raising a family, Mark was able to earn his master’s degree in teaching math after attending Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas, Brigham Young University in Utah and the University of Idaho in Moscow. He and his family settled down in Lewiston in 1996, where he enjoyed serving at the LDS Family History Center, substitute teaching, watching his grandkids grow and working hard to become a master at “dad jokes.”
Mark is survived by his wife, Lori; children Jean (Jared) Presnell, Diana (Matt) Wallace, Sean (Heather) Watkins, Carina (Rob) Byrd and David (Lacey) Watkins; sister Connie Nahoolewa; brothers Steve and Drew Watkins; and 16 grandkids, whom he completely adored.
A private graveside service was held Saturday. Plans for a memorial service will be determined at a later date.