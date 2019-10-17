Mark Lee Miller, 64, of Moscow, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
He was born July 31, 1955, to Sidney and Laura Miller, in Grangeville.
Mark went to school in Moscow and graduated from the University of Idaho, with a Bachelor of Science in recreation. After graduation he started work in Los Angeles for Westin Hotels at the Century Plaza and later the Houston Galleria. After a short stop in Salsbury, Md., Mark returned to Post Falls, Idaho, to work as general manager of Templin’s Resort. While in Post Falls, he married Julie Long. In 1991, they moved back to Moscow and Mark and Julie started MJ Barley Hoppers. Mark and Julie sold MJ Barley Hoppers and Mark started work at the University of Idaho, as the associate director of facilities for the Commons and Student Union Building.
He retired from the university in January 2015 and started the job he loved the most, working with his hands, building decks, remodeling bathrooms, kitchens and anything that was requested. Mark was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend and colleague. He loved his family more than anything and never hesitated to profess his affection and gratitude for their presence in his life. Mark was a strong man who believed in loving his neighbor and including everyone in that category. He was a champion for those who are excluded and powerless — the underdog. Mark was a proud liberal and generous to a fault.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his two sons, Marques and Nolan; his granddaughter, Lena; his mother, Laura Miller; and his two brothers, Joe and Kirk (Amy) Miller.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Moscow. A reception will follow at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.