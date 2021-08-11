On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, our amazing husband and father, passed away peacefully at his home in Lewiston, surrounded by his wife and children after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.
Mark Hill was born to Marilyn (Brubeck) and James Hill Dec. 30, 1956, in Sacramento, Calif. He quickly developed into an avid outdoorsman, joining the Boy Scouts and eventually earning the rank of Eagle Scout (Sacramento Troop 1). He loved fishing with his Grandpa Hill at Twin Lakes, hunting with his neighbors and going on excursions with his fellow scouts — which sometimes included carving out a snow fort for overnight trips into the Sierra Nevadas. Mark was a gifted tennis player, playing in high school and later at Oregon State University. Tennis was one of his lifelong favorite sports, and he enjoyed playing with and coaching his children. Mark spent his early summers working on the family farm in Genesee where he would help with harvest, driving the combine and grain truck.
Mark graduated from Oregon State University in 1980 with a degree in wildlife biology. After graduating, Mark began his career as a conservation officer for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in St. Maries. In 1991, he moved to Lewiston in order to be closer to Hells Canyon and the river. By the end of his career, he knew every twist and turn of the river and where to find the big fish. Mark loved being a conservation officer, but he especially loved the people he worked with. He often said, “It’s not work if you love what you do.” He enjoyed being a mentor for new officers, teaching hunter education and volunteering at IDF&G events such as youth hunts and free fishing days. Mark later went on to become the regional conservation officer for the Clearwater region. Although it was hard to say goodbye, Mark retired from Idaho Fish and Game after 31 years of dedicated service. In 2016, he pursued his love of farming by beginning a new career as a crop adjuster for RCIS. This led to many new lifelong friendships with area farmers and fellow employees.
In 1991, Mark met the love of his life, Stephanie Hill. They were married in 1992 during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival near Stephanie’s hometown. Happily, all the tulip fields were in full bloom that year. It wasn’t long before Hannah, and then Henry, arrived. Mark loved his family more than anything and shared his love and respect for the outdoors with them, taking them on numerous backpacking trips, hunting trips, hikes to alpine lakes and upriver trips in search of salmon or sturgeon. For Mark, you weren’t really camping unless you slept in a tent and were camped in the middle of nowhere. The Seven Devils and Freezeout were favorite destinations. Whether camping, cheering his children on at a sporting event or supporting them at the county fair with their 4-H animals, Mark was always present.
Among Mark’s other passions was fly fishing on the St. Joe River and bird hunting with his favorite German shorthair. Early on, he learned to appreciate gardening from his Grandpa Hill, and you could usually find him in the early morning tending to his garden and enjoying the birdsong. He could usually name every bird he heard or saw — and could remember their scientific name as well. In recent years, he was introduced to beekeeping, and his family and friends enjoyed the delicious honey harvest in the late summer.
Mark was an incredible husband, father and friend to many. He loved people. He was honest, caring, genuine and respected. Mark was a great role model with a huge heart who taught us how important it is to care for others and nature and to always lend a helping hand. He will live on in our hearts forever.
“Love you to pieces. Never forget it.”
Mark is survived by his wife, Stephanie Hill, daughter Hannah Hill and son Henry Hill. He is also survived by his mother, Marilyn Sands of Sacramento, Calif.; father, Michael (Jane) Sands of Portland, Ore.; brother Scott (Jane) Hill of Los Angeles, and their daughter Emily (Ariel) Weingarten of Milford, Pa.; sister Debbie (Jon) Lawrence of Sante Fe, N.M., and their son Ian (Erica) Dietrich and grandniece Gabriella, of Austin, Texas; cousins Ron Herman and family, Connie (Jim) Sperry and family, Sheri (Frank) Jeschke and family, Todd Jenkins, Deanna Jenkins, and Mark Jenkins and family; mother-in-law Marilyn Brossard; brother and sisters-in-law Larry (Karen) Pell, Linda Brossard, and Regan (Pam) Brossard and families.
The family would like to thank Idaho Fish and Game, RCIS and members of the community for all their love and support. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, 841 Genesee Ave., Genesee. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston. The public is invited to attend both events. Arrangements have been made through Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Idaho Conservation Officer Association. Attention: Mark Hill Youth Camp. You may mail or drop off donations at: ICOA c/o Idaho Department of Fish & Game Attn: Mark Hill Youth Camp 3316 16th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.