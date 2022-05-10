Mark Curtiss “Sharky” Brandt, born Feb. 14, 1954, in Minneapolis, died Tuesday morning May 3, 2022, peacefully in his sleep in Lewiston. He struggled with a complicated mix of heart disease and mental illness, and ultimately his big, beautiful heart and his complex, complicated mind gave out. He was well cared for by the kind people at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. He has had several guardian angels looking out for him over the past several years, none more committed and loving than Shirley Boyer. Also of note are his committed and compassionate friends who saw him through a lot of hard and challenging behavioral chapters. His former wife, Joanne, went above and beyond to help him find care at the end of his life.
Mark had a huge heart for the disadvantaged people of the world. He served others as a younger man as a Lutheran minister for more than 10 years, serving several small parishes in North Idaho. He had a mid-life change of career and chose to pursue an education in mental health care, earning his master’s degree from the University of Idaho. He served others and took great pride in it, serving primarily low-income adults with mental health challenges for almost 20 years.
Mark loved being out in wild spaces and had a special appreciation for the pristine mountains and rivers of Idaho. This likely came from growing up in the flatlands of North Dakota and Minnesota. He came from Norwegian and Swedish immigrants who settled primarily in Minnesota, who were stubborn and resilient people. He liked to say that he left for the Northwest after seeing a brochure with Mt. Rainier on it, and he never looked back.
Mark took great pride in being a dad. He was present, loving, encouraging and adventurous. He regularly made time to connect with his kids throughout their childhood in the Orofino area. He loved to take them backpacking, talk about philosophy, encourage their personal pursuits and passions, and really loved to make them laugh (even if they didn’t want to). He was proud they all found service professions helping others — Isaac, a psychologist, and Hannah and Leah, both nurses.
Mark is survived by his sister, Cindy Gamell, and his three children, Isaac, Hannah and Leah Brandt.
His wild spirit is now free to roam as far and wide as it needs to.