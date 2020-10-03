Mark Anthony Keller, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital of complications from pneumonia. He was surrounded by his family.
Mark was born Dec. 7, 1957, in Lewiston. He was the son of Edward and Irene Keller. Mark was raised and resided in Clarkston his entire life. Mark attended Holy Family Catholic School his first eight years of school and graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1976. Mark began working at Potlatch Corp. (Clearwater Paper) in 1977 retiring after 40 years in 2017.
Mark and Terri Keller were married in 1978. They had three children, daughter Nicholle, daughter Lacey and son Eric. They divorced in 1987.
It’s quite possible that Mark single-handedly kept Costco in business with his nonstop shopping there. His shoe collection was larger than his two sisters’ collections put together. He was also an avid collector of McCoy pieces and classics. His quirky sense of humor made all of us laugh. Mark was a very kind, warm and generous friend with a strong passion for family. He will be deeply missed by everyone. Rest in peace, Mark. We love you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Jackson’s Pay it Forward Foundation,” 3527 Eighth St. C, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Survivors include daughter Nicholle (Mike) Beck, of Savannah, Ga., daughter Lacey (Andrew) Brieske, of Boise, son Eric Keller, of Boise, mother Irene Keller, of Clarkston, brother Lee Keller, of Clarkston, sister Jody (Kendell) Jenks, of Lewiston, sister Paula (Mike) Hasfurther, of Lewiston, brother Brian (Susan) Keller, of Spokane, numerous nieces and nephews, six grandchildren, and his “favorite” great-granddaughter, Peyton.
At Mark’s request, a private rosary will be held at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston followed by a memorial service and burial at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.