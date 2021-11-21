Mark A. McCullough died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Halifax Health Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., after a short illness.
Mark, the son of Commander David U. and Darlene J. McCullough USN (Ret.) of Lewiston was born Sept. 13, 1961, at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Md. Mark was pulling himself up in his crib and standing up at 6 months old. He was climbing at 11 months, and running at 13 months. He grew up wanting to climb higher, run faster and go farther.
Being a Navy brat, Mark grew up making many coast-to-coast moves helping his mom herd his four younger siblings while she drove the wagon pulling a trailer. Those summers were always full of adventures and fun.
Mark started school in Monterey Calif., then onto Pinehurst, Idaho, Virginia Beach, Va., Vienna, Va., and then back to Lewiston where he graduated in 1980. He then followed his dad and mom’s example and joined the U.S. Navy.
Mark attended Nuclear Submarine School in New London, Conn., for two years graduating at the top of his class, and served four years as a nuclear fire control technician on a nuclear submarine attaining the rating of Petty Officer First Class. Mark also got to take his little brother Matthew for a 1,300-mile ride submerged under the Pacific Ocean from San Diego to Bremerton, Wash. It was the ride of a lifetime.
Upon his return to Lewiston, Mark met and married Faye Frost of Kamiah in 1987. Together they had son Steven (Annie): grandsons Lochlan and Coen, daughter Briana (Craig) Nichols, and Mark’s only granddaughter Hadley “BooBoo” all of the Kalispell area. This marriage ended in 2006, but Mark and Faye worked hard to co-parent their children.
Mark then moved to California to work as a validation engineer in the pharmaceutical industry. While working in Vacaville, Calif., Mark met his longtime love and beloved wife, Catherine Hudak. They lived in Lakewood, Colo., for four years and then bought their dream home in Palm Coast, Fla., six years ago. They loved the beach and taking their sweet fur baby Cora Sue for bike rides and beach strolls. Mark was a good, loving son, brother, husband and father.
He is survived by Kimberly of Rathdrum, Idaho, Theresa Coleman of Hilo, Hawaii, David III of Payton, Colo., Christopher of Watford City, N.D., Matthew of Aurora, Colo. His mother, wife, children and siblings were all able to be with him in his final hours. A memorial was held at his bedside by his Immediate family.
Mark was blessed at three months in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was baptized in his early teens and held the priesthood in that faith. He was able to baptize his little brother before joining the Navy. While visiting his parents in March, Mark declared to his mother, “I still have the same testimony I had as a young man.”
He was loving, kind, generous and caring and will be missed by his family till we meet again.