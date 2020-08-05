Mark Allen Evans passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, peacefully at home.
Mark was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Clarkston, to Ronald Dean and Barbara Lee Evans. Mark grew up in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1978.
Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked to live and lived to hunt. He loved nothing more than to be in the woods with good friends.
Mark is survived by his two daughters, Kacie Leeann Dodson, of Kennewick, and Nicole Irene Pecoff, of Clarkston; son Nathaniel Ray Spencer, of Clarkston; three grandsons, Kayden Chester Atkin, Tucker Jones Dodson and Theodore Ernest Pecoff; sisters Ronda Stuart, Deana Coombes and Lori Gibbs; brother Scott Evans; and best friend Richard Whitemen-Fridley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Dean Evans and Barbara Lee Evans.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston.