Marjory Roller Stage

Marjory Roller Stage passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 92 at home in her own bed looking out her own window, which was how she wanted to go.

She was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, to Winfield and Edna Roller. Winnie, from Colorado, and Edna, from eastern Pennsylvania, met in Akron as part of one of the largest gatherings of the deaf from all parts of the country, encouraged to come work in the rubber factories.