Marjorie “Marge” Louise McCully passed away suddenly at her home Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Steptoe, Wash., at the age of 83.
She was born May 25, 1936, in Pomeroy to John Hannas and Viola Wilson Hannas. Marge grew up in the Mayview-Pomeroy area and later graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, Dick McCully, June 12, 1954.
Marge farmed and ranched right alongside Dick during their entire farming and ranching career in the Long Hollow-Penawawa area until they retired to the Steptoe area.
Mom loved her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joys of her life. She loved watching them grow and play, and to the ones who lived closest, taught valuable skills such as sewing, cooking and many crafts. She taught 4-H and was a fair superintendent and fair board member for many years. Mom loved her friends and belonged to the St. John Garden Club, a pinochle group in Colfax and frequently quilted with numerous friends. She also loved flowers and gardening and truly had the most beautiful flowers to see when you drove by. Yes, you’re right, she couldn’t sit still unless she was knitting or doing a jigsaw puzzle.
She is survived by her four children, Lavonne (Greg) Hall, of Steptoe, Joanne McCully (Bruce) Grass, of Garfield, Craig McCully and Laura (Bob) Johnson, of the Colfax area; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren, ages ranging from 1 month to 14 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, who passed away less than three weeks ago. They were married for more than 65 and a half years. Marge was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ronnie Slaybaugh, of Pomeroy.
Funeral services will be not be held at this time because of the coronavirus pandemic. The family requests donations be made to the St. John Community Fund, the Ronald McDonald House in Spokane, the Onecho Fire Department or to the charity of your choice.