Marjorie Louise Gertonson

Marjorie L. Gertonson died peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Life Care in Lewiston.
She was born May 2, 1926, to Col. Robert and Louise Murphy in Manila, Philippines Islands. Marge’s dad was in the U.S. Army, so she grew up in several different locations. She graduated from high school in Fall River, Mass. In 1949, she graduated from Boston University, earning a degree in geology.
She was accepted into a six-week course at Yosemite National Park Field School and then went to work for Shell Oil in Bakersfield, Calif. She met her husband to be, Peter Gertonson, at this time. They were married Oct. 20, 1950. Peter was a U.S. Navy meteorologist. After being honorably discharged, they lived in Medford, Ore., Denver and Ely, Nev., before moving to Lewiston in 1956. Dad (Peter) often referred to their relationship as a “torrid affair from day one.”
Marge was a stay-at-home mom and was involved in volunteer activities all of her life. Some of her volunteer work included the city of Lewiston’s Persons with Disabilities, Lewis Clark Center For Arts and History and she gained her 100 gallon blood donation pin. She was most notably known for her lifelong work with the Girl Scouts of America, and held many high offices with the organization in the Pacific Northwest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pat and Fran; two daughters, Kathy and Chris; grandson Bryce Winterbottom; and husband Peter. Survivors include sons Pete (Jerene), of Lewiston, and Steve (Myrna), of Pocatello, and daughter Laurie Sams (Monte), of Genesee. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. At her request, there will be no service at this time. A family graveside service will be held in June.
Marge loved her many cats and the family suggests memorials be made to Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
We would like to thank the staff at Life Care for the excellent, loving care they gave to our mom. Also, thanks to her roommate, LaVonne Skidmore, for her caring friendship.