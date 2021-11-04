Marjorie Louise Fitzsimmons, 100, of Pomeroy, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Garfield County Hospital. She was born to Floyd C. and Della H. Freeburn Robertson at her lifelong home on Falling Springs Road north of Pomeroy. She rode her Shetland pony, Decker, to school every day. It was only a mile and it hardly ever rains or snows at Falling Springs, but still.
Marjorie lost her father when she was 12 and life became a little more difficult. She eventually moved into town to live with her grandparents to attend high school. High school was a wonderful time for Marjorie. She was one of five first-cousins in one class, all of whom were good friends. She participated in many activities, including being a majorette. She graduated in 1940 and went on to attend Washington State College for a year before transferring to Eastern State College, where her high school boyfriend, Marston, was on the track team. (Marston was the fastest high school miler in the nation in 1940 at 4:24.) Marjorie and Marston married Feb. 13, 1943. Marston enlisted in the U.S. Army and they spent the next two years in Olympia while he was stationed at Camp Lewis and Marjorie worked at the capitol in the licensing department. They returned to Marjorie’s childhood home in 1945 to farm on the Freeburn family farm.
Mom truly loved the simple things in life. She was happiest surrounded by family and friends — the door was always open to anyone who stopped by to visit. She loved working in her yard, crocheting afghans, embroidery, cross stitch and ceramics. “Papa” and “Nana” attended many WSU football and basketball games through the years, as well as their grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s school activities. Nana had the biggest heart of anyone we know and never had a single unkind word about anyone in 100 years. She always made time to teach us how to cook and bake (she was the best), chats that always resulted in laughter with her infectious giggle, spontaneous shopping trips, and playing games with her grandchildren. We were blessed to have her as our mom, nana and aunt, and she will live on in all of us for the rest of our lives.
She was a member of the Pomeroy United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women’s Society, taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir for many years. She was a member of Eastern Star and P.E.O., and was active in the local cancer group in her earlier years.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Steve) Wolf; two grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Wolf, and Brooke (Dennis) Wolf-Maurer; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Alyssa Wolf; and several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Marston; his brother, Wes, and wife, Marian; his sister, Janice, and husband Jack Dorman; nephew Nicholas; and brother Billie Robertson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Park, Josh Mayfield and the nurses and staff at Garfield County Hospital for the loving care they provided.
The family plans to have a memorial service in the spring for Marjorie and Marston. Any donations in their names may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the Pomeroy United Methodist Church or to a charity of choice.