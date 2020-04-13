Marjorie June (Martinson) Kelley, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston, from complications brought on by dementia. All her children were by her side.
She was born June 29, 1931, to Elvin Ruth (Griffith) and Mandell Paul Martinson, at White’s Hospital in Clarkston. She was the last surviving sibling of six.
Marjorie attended public school in Clarkston until the 11th grade, when she dropped out to work at the phone company in Lewiston to supplement the family’s income. On Jan. 14, 1950, she married Arrie McKane Sorenson in Asotin. Following the work, they lived in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin and Illinois. They had three children, Carol (Sorenson) Galles of Clarkston, Barbara (Sorenson) Wendt of Lewiston and James M. Sorenson of Clarkston. They were divorced in 1962.
Marjorie and her children moved back to the valley in 1966 to be close to her mom. On Dec. 30, 1967, she married Jerome E. Williams. They had a son, David L. Williams, of Clarkston. They were later divorced. Marjorie was married on Dec. 20, 1990, to James E. Kelley, and they were married until his death. They made their home at Sun City, Ariz., until moving back to the valley. Marjorie worked in the caregiving field most of her life, at Rest Haven and Galles Adult Shelter Home, both in Clarkston, as a caregiver, cook or housekeeper. She loved to fish, visit the Oregon coast, read, do crossword puzzles and go to the casino.
Marjorie is survived by her four children; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by two husbands; two infant sisters; and brothers Billy, Marion and Ray.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. There was a private viewing on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Marjorie will be laid to rest at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston at a later date.