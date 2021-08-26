Our beloved mother, Marjorie Helen Nibler Mattson, went to be with her Lord and family Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 95.
She was born to Walter and Genevieve Nibler on Jan. 21, 1926, in Long Beach, Calif. Marjorie was the second of seven children.
Marjorie graduated from Colton High School in 1944, then attended Holy Name College in Spokane until the death of her mother. She finished her education at Lewis-Clark State College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.
Sept. 8, 1951, she married the love of her life, Jerry Mattson. They settled in Culdesac where they farmed and raised two daughters, Cherie and Lynn. In 1964, Marjorie went back to teaching until she retired in 1990. She taught English, speech and library science to junior high and high school students in Culdesac.
Many of her students have contacted the family, telling us that she was “the best teacher they ever had.” Recently, when asked what her greatest accomplishment was, she replied, “being a teacher.” After retiring, she taught English as a second language to students matriculating into Lewis-Clark State College.
She was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Lapwai. As an avid flower gardener, she enjoyed supplying the church with flowers. She taught religious education at Sacred Heart for many years and assisted in the office.
Marjorie lost her beloved husband, Jerry, Aug. 20, 1980. She remained a widow until her death (one day short of 41 years). No one could compare to her Jerry.
She deeply loved all of us, showing it with her uncompromising loyalty. It always amazed us that she knew all of our birthdays (parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and grandchildren down to great-grandchildren).
She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Jerry Mattson; her beloved parents, Walter and Genevieve Nibler, Virgil and Bernice Mattson; her much-cherished brothers and sisters Dan Nibler, Buck Nibler, Lloyd Nibler, Marian Wamsley, Betty Gonyou, Dorothy Stuk, John and Tim Mattson; and her precious stepmother, Mickey Nibler.
Marjorie is survived by her dear brother and sisters David Nibler and Carolyn Cook (children of Walter and Genevieve Nibler) and Lisa Kathanimane (daughter of Walter and Mickey Nibler); her much-loved children, and grandchildren — daughters and their husbands, Cherie and Rick James, Lynn and Charles Gilroy, her grandsons and their wives, Matt and Ashley James, Ryan and Lynley James, Thomas and Megan James, Jerry James, Aaron James, and Charlie and Katie Gilroy; plus 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and lifelong friend Lavern Herndon.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s School Foundation, P.O. Box 8485, Moscow, ID 83843, or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai.
A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. by Rev. Chase Hasenoehrl of St. Augustine’s Church in Moscow. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences can be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.