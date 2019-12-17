Per usual, our mom, Marjorie Ellen Lynch Wilson, escaped her earthly bounds Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and entered the gates of heaven on her schedule, when she was ready, Alzheimer’s be damned.
She outlived three former husbands, Chuck Van Pelt, Jack Justus and Lehi Larsen, as well as the love of her life, Bob Wilson. Her mom and dad, Lawrence and Grace (Osborne) Lynch, and three brothers, Harold, Duane and Bob, have all gone before her. Aunt Edna stays with us to keep us in line.
At 88, Mom lived a very full and beautiful life. By full I mean she had us five wonderful (insert my mother’s laughing here) children to keep her very busy: Terry (Maria) Van Pelt, Jack (Sandi) Van Pelt, Judy (Steve) Floch, Belinda Larsen (Russ Lierman) and Rob (Tracie) Wilson. We gave her 16 perfectly beautiful grandkids (we miss you Jason) and numerous great-grandkids.
Our mom was a beautiful woman inside and out. She gave so much of herself to family, friends and many organizations. A lifelong member of the Moose, never drank alcohol but got just as crazy as everyone else on her Pepsi, Mom, alongside Dad and many others, worked tirelessly to continue the lodge’s legacy. And then went dancing all night long. Mom and Dad also volunteered together at Tri-State Memorial Hospital as Blue Angels and as Mrs. Pockets for the Festival of Trees. Mom was instrumental in building the Asotin Booster Club’s first Snack Shack, was a member of the original group that started Asotin Days, volunteered many hours at the Asotin County Fair and many hours for way more organizations than we can list.
Mom was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved Relief Society and being a home-visiting teacher. She also enjoyed when the missionaries would stop by for a visit.
Her career was varied. From driving the Anatone kids to Asotin in a school bus (VW van actually), owning several businesses from restaurants to a bowling alley, working at J.C. Penney or Evergreen Estates, she made sure we always had everything we needed.
Mom was an avid bowler, cribbage and canasta player, pool shark, markswomen and wonderful dancer. When involved in any social setting or activity, her smile was beautiful, her laughter genuine and her eyes would sparkle.
If you know our mom, you also know she didn’t put up with any crap from anyone. She always spoke her mind and always did what was right. She was an example of living life to the fullest and taking care of others. Sometimes that included other kids hanging out at our house.
Her home was and always will be here in the valley with the people she loved and who loved her. Our mom wasn’t perfect but she was the perfect mom.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Vineland Cemetery with a memorial service to be held in April. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the End Alzheimer’s Association.