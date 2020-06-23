Marjorie Ellen (Hill) McCulley, 91, of Nezperce, passed away following a sudden illness Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
Marj was born Nov. 20, 1928, to Betty (Shinn) and Samuel Cash in Grangeville. She was the eldest of seven siblings.
She graduated from Grangeville in 1946. Later that year, she married Lloyd Hill. After their only child, Diana, was born, they built their home in Nezperce. Marjorie worked for more than 30 years at the Lewis County ASCS Office and was recognized for outstanding service to agriculture.
Following the death of her first husband, Marj was reacquainted with Wilbur McCulley, and they married in 1979. Together and with family, they enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, hunting and bowling.
Marjorie was very involved in the Nezperce community. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and Nezperce Senior Citizen organizations. In 2011, Marj and Wilbur were honored as “Volunteers of the Year” by the city of Nezperce.
Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Diana (Galen) Guess; grandchildren Stacy and Jared; and two great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include Melvin (Carol) Cash, Sam Cash, Yvette Freeman, Glenn DeFord, Elmer (Marilyn) DeFord and Betty Ann Neal. She was preceded in death by her parents and spouses.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Condolences for the family may be sent to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Those who desire may make a donation in memory of Marjorie to the charity of their choice.