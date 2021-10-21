On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, Marjorie (Deniece) Boyd died surrounded by her loving family. Our nana is now at peace.
She was born Jan. 10, 1960, in Lewiston to Patricia Pangle and Donald Lombard. She lived most of her life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, attending area schools.
She loved all animals and caring for everyone’s kids. As an organ donor, she graciously gave her corneas so another may see.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Boyd, of Clarkston; daughters Lisha Boyd (Shawn Kammers), Cari Junes, Cori Junes, Taffey Smith (Mike Blewett), Jolean Boyd; brothers Chris (Katherine) Lombard, Donny (Rhonda) Lombard; sisters July Lombard, Cindy (Dennis) Walker, Mechell (Chuck) Mendenhall, Lenna Lombard (TJ), Melissa (Lester) Opresik; sister-in-law Marjorie Boyd; brother-in-law Merrill (Susie) Boyd; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Please join in a celebration of her life at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Beachview Park, Clarkston. Bring photos and memories to share.