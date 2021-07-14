Marjean Lynn Warford, 49, went into the arms of our Lord on the afternoon of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards, in Lewiston, with her family at her side.
Marjean was born to Gaylon and Evelyn Warford on Sept. 8, 1972, in Lewiston. She weighed 2 lbs. 9 oz. and spent her first 72 days in the hospital. Marjean was raised by her parents for the next 18 years in Cardiff Spur, Idaho. She had many health problems throughout her short life.
Marjean married Brandon Dowers, which later ended in divorce. They had one son, Conrad Dowers. Conrad was her pride and joy and she raised him in Lewiston.
Marjean met the love of her life, Mark Zeman, five years ago. Marjean had never been more content and happy. They spent countless hours hunting, fishing and huckleberry picking. Many weekends were also spent up at Soldiers Meadow and at the Warford place.
Marjean was proud of her elephant collection, many of which she received as gifts.
Marjean is survived by her parents, Gaylon and Evelyn Warford, of Lenore; son Conrad Dowers, of Pollock, Idaho; sister Maxine Lineberry (Wes), of Pierce; brother Mike Warford (Tanja), of Lakewood, Wash.; companion Mark Zeman, of Lewiston; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Services are to take place Friday, July 16, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. and services at 11:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.