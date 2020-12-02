Marion W. Callahan passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
He was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Hagerman, Idaho, to LeRoy and Dorothy Paul Callahan. He went to school for a short time in San Diego and Los Angeles during the war. They moved back to Lewiston and he finished school here. He has many longtime friends from school. He worked at Potlatch Mill until he started his own business, Callahan Auto, at 221 Thain Road, Lewiston. It is now operated by his son, Marty.
He married Donna Jones. It lasted 32 years and they had two wonderful sons, Mervin and Marty, of Clarkston. No grandchildren. He married Maureen Ewing and he loved her children like they were his own, Angie Johnston, husband Todd, Kay Ewing, Eric Ewing, Rob Ewing, and James Ewing; two granddaughters, Rebecca Johnston, of Clarkston, and Alyssa Johnston, in Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Alex and Grace.
They divorced and he later married Lorraine Magnussen in 2019. He cared a lot about her family too, as he was a loving man. That family included Tanya Ausman and husband Greg, and Sonya Magnussen, all of Clarkston; five grandchildren, Brendan Lueck, of Pomeroy, Cameron Lueck, of Clarkston, Dylan Ausman, of Clarkston, and Jace Baker and Levi Taulbee, of Clarkston. He was preceded in death by both parents; brother Dean, in California; and sister DonnaVe, of Tri-Cities. He is survived by wife Lorraine; brothers Marlyn and wife Loretta, of Genesee, and Mike and wife Judy, of Lewiston; sisters Sharlene Atwood and husband Gene, and Gaylene Kester and husband Ron, of Lake Stevens; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed.