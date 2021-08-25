Marion Robert Hamilton, 79, of Weippe, was born June 13, 1942, in Merced, Calif., to George and Elizabeth Hamilton Drury. He earned his wings to Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Weippe.
Marion was predeceased by both his parents and a younger brother, George W. Hamilton Jr.
He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Deanna; sisters Bobbie McAlister and Ruth Vetesy; children Michael Hamilton, Melinda Hamilton, Marianne Rockholt and Mark Hamilton; plus nine amazing grandchildren, Colton, Kayla, Melissa, Thomas, Liberty, Joshua, Sawyer, Kaitlyn and Sarah; in addition to many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Marion grew up in Merced, attended local schools and graduated from Merced Union High School.
He recently received the distinguished honor of being a Master Mason for 50 years. He was a member in good standing in both the Merced Lodge No. 99 and Kamiah Lodge No. 56.
His work history started out at Yosemite National Park, progressed to Western Electric installation division of AT&T, Merced County Fire Department and Housing Authority, Merced City Police Department and ended with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) after 34 years.
While with the CHP, he patrolled the state highways, advanced to Area School Bus Officer and ultimately finished his career at the Chowchilla River Inspection Facility.
In January 2001, he and Deanna decided they wanted to retire in Idaho. Marion’s objective was to spend as much time as possible with Deanna traveling, riding their ATVs, fishing, hunting and enjoying their life together. He accomplished more than he ever expected. He made friends easily by joining the ATV club, P.L.A.Y. in Orofino and a Good Sam Group in the Clarkston/Lewiston area.
If he wasn’t thinking of their next camping adventure, he would be enjoying the quiet serenity of their property. His favorite football teams were the Green Bay Packers and the Boise State Broncos. He was the most loving, caring and enjoyable man you’d ever want to meet. He will be missed more than words can ever say.
Masonic Services, with Greg Johnson presiding, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino.