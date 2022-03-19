Marion Monroe Smith, 86, of Kamiah, passed away at Cascade Health in Lewiston on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Marion was born in Priest River, Idaho, on Aug. 17, 1936, to Florence and Fonney Smith.
Marion grew up in Luke’s Gulch outside of Stites, Idaho, and graduated from Stites High School in 1953, as one of nine graduates.
Marion joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and served 7.5 years, in both the Army and the Army National Guard. He was called up for the Berlin Crisis and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., for 10 months.
In 1964, Marion and Kathryn were married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They settled down in Kamiah and raised their family.
Marion was honored to be a “jack of all trades and master of none.” He had many jobs spanning across Idaho; from Potlatch, Harpster Sawmill, Olive’s Auto Parts of Kamiah and becoming assistant forest warden for Department of Lands, Maggie Creek Protective Fire District, from which he retired.
His favorite trade was making dirt roll with his dozer while working for road crews.
Kamiah residents will recall Marion Smith being the Volunteer Fire Chief for three years. Utilizing his skills, he taught Red Cross First Aid to Kamiah’s earliest first responders; he drove the first Kamiah ambulance, which, at the time, doubled as a hearse.
Marion was also active in Jaycees-Kamiah until they disbanded.
In the early years of Kamiah, Marion also supported a little start-up of Kamiah Community Credit Union, now known as Freedom Northwest Credit Union. He was also active in Kamiah Arbor Society.
A neighbor, a friend, a firefighter, a veteran, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather — there are so many ways to describe Marion, but nothing quite captures the feeling of his big laugh and kind heart.
Marion is preceded in death by his sisters, Colleen Smith, Charlotte Smith and Betty (Smith) Huntley; his parents, Florence Lange Smith and Fonney Smith; and his great-granddaughter, Lilliana Kelm.
Marion is survived by his wife, Kathryn Smith; his daughters, Lena Soto and Leona Robertson; his sisters, Dolly Phelps and Judy Turner, both of Weippe; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There were services and a celebration of life held earlier in March, along with a memorial luncheon at the Kamiah American Legion Hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kamiah American Legion.