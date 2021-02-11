Marion Marie Steigers, 86, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Kamiah to Carson and Lola Ewing. In her early years, Marion attended school near Nezperce. In the first grade, she would ride a horse bareback to school. The following year, she took the bus. In 1942, her family moved to Clarkston, and she graduated from Clarkston High School in 1952.
After graduation, Marion worked in the Pathology Lab at St. Joseph’s Hospital for a year in 1952, and then for 10 years as a tissue tech for Dr. Merkeley in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Marion married Robert Steigers Jr. on Nov. 6, 1953, and later became a homemaker.
She was a wonderful cook and also enjoyed camping, gardening and fishing. She loved to decorate and celebrate every holiday. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Clarkston and the Church of New Hope.
Marion was active in events with the Class of ’52. She would attend their monthly luncheons and was involved with planning reunions, sending out get-well and birthday cards to classmates, and working on the scrapbooks.
She is survived by her son, Gregg Steigers; grandaughter Lola Steigers; daughter Heather Steigers; and sisters Patricia Harding (Earl) and Phyllis Cannon. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of almost 58 years, Robert Steigers; and her parents.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Ashley Fragnella and Brittney Raney for their excellent care and also Elite Hospice for their care and compassion for their mom.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clarkston Lions Club for the lighting of the Christmas Star and Easter Cross, 615½ Sycamore St., Clarkston.
