Marion John “Jack” Nilson passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Sept. 21. He was 76.
Jack was born March 1, 1943, to Joseph and Dorothy (Hill) Nilson. He served in the United States Navy and was stationed in Japan.
Jack was a logger and also worked in mills around the area. He also worked for the Salvation Army.
He married Lela Stanton in 1964. They had two daughters and were later divorced.
Jack met and married Cheryl Olson in December 1986. Cheryl was the love of his life. Cheryl brought one daughter to the marriage. They lived in Lewiston until Cheryl’s death in 2007. Jack lived the rest of his life at Guardian Angel Homes in the Timber house.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Moses, of Clarkston, and Jacqueline (Jeff) Crowe, of Kamiah; and stepdaughter Stacey Olson, of Tigard, Ore. He had 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Normal Hill cemetery in Lewiston.