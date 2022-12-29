Marion Geraldine ‘Jerry’ Colburn

Marion Geraldine “Jerry” Colburn passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born to Gladys May Dawdy and Elmer Chester Belser on Aug. 28, 1939, in Shamrock, Okla. She married James W. Sadler and together had four children; Deanna, Kathleen, Cheryl Ann and William.

Jerry enjoyed baking, sewing, fishing, reading and generously sharing the finest of whatever she produced. Not a birthday nor holiday went by without a gift of snickerdoodles or a set of new doll clothes for the granddaughters. Neighbors and friends were very fond of her cinnamon rolls and baked bread. Being a well-accomplished seamstress, she would tackle anything from prom dresses for her daughters to canvas Carhart-style work pants for her husband. Having graduated eighth grade, she was determined to see her children graduate high school and go beyond, which they did.