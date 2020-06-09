Marilynn G. Bruegeman, 73, of Grangeville, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Daley’s Care Center near Culdesac from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.
Marilynn was born April 19, 1947, to Charles M. and Geneva S. (Hutchens) Stone in Wallace, Idaho, the third of their six children. Her early school years were spent in Osburn, Idaho, until the family moved to Grangeville in 1958, where Marilynn also attended school.
In 1963, Marilynn met and married Richard G. Bashaw, with whom she had five children: Mary Ann, Carrie, Richard Jr. “Rick,” Johnnie and Sherrie. They later divorced. Marilynn began working at the Elk’s Lodge in Grangeville in about 1977. It was there that she earned the nickname “Sam” when co-workers Dan “Murph” and Marge Murphy had trouble remembering her name. From that point forward, most everyone affectionately called her Sam. It was while working at the Elk’s Lodge that Sam met and married Bernard “Bernie” Bruegeman who became her best friend and soul mate. Bernie and Sam embraced the challenge of blending their families, bringing together Sam’s five children and Bernie’s three daughters, Christi, Cathy and Tonya.
Bernie and Sam embarked on a life of adventure to include camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling with family and friends. Sam was an outstanding steelhead fisherman and would frequently go fishing by herself while Bernie was working. She thoroughly enjoyed catching a bigger fish than Bernie. Sam also held her own in the sport of hunting, bagging many deer and elk over the years. She also enjoyed photography and more than once missed the shot because she was too busy aiming with the camera instead of her rifle.
Sam loved her grandkids and frequently cared for those who lived in the area. She loved chasing them around and being the tickle monster. She also enjoyed being the camp monster at hunting camp, hiding under campers, in the bushes and behind trees and chasing the little people around camp followed by squeals of delights from the kids. Being an amazing organizer, Sam could put together a trip or a party like nobody’s business. Sam loved holidays. She created so many memories for her family and friends, and she thought of everything: the decorations, the food, the music and gifts for everyone. She loved crafts and was a very gifted seamstress. She made countless clothes, prom dresses, first communion dresses, toys for her grandchildren and home décor items with which she blessed us many. Sam loved music. She enjoyed playing piano and guitar, she loved to sing, and she was a great dancer. Sam loved to get all dressed up and had a great sense of fashion. Sam also had a soft spot for animals, especially horses, and would frequently talk about time spent on her grandparents’, Bryan and Bessie (Pollan) Hutchens’, ranch riding Roxy and Rocket. Through her years spent working at the Elk’s and her many adventures, Sam came to know a very large group of people. Sam was loved by all and will be so very missed.
Sam is survived by husband, Bernie Bruegeman, of Grangeville; her children, Mary Ann (Andy) Campbell of Rio Rancho, N.M., Carrie (Tim) Kaschmitter of Grangeville, Richard “Rick” Bashaw of Grangeville, Christi (Quenton) Kilgore of Kuna, Idaho, John (Kelly) Bashaw of Grangeville, Cathy (Allan) Klinkefus of Coeur d’Alene, Sherrie (Nick) Bashaw-Perez of Meridian, Idaho, and Tonya Bruegeman of Eugene, Ore.; her 35 grandchildren Michael Brown and Amelia Campbell; Christopher, Kyle, Rachel, Jodi, Emily, Alex, Kimberly, Dustin Kaschmitter, and Rebecca Goodman; Tyler Schmidt, Kelsey Matthews, Tristan, Megan and Dusty Bashaw; Steven, Marissa, Noah Kilgore, and Paige Patterson; Robert and Kolbi Bashaw; Cole Bruegeman, Trenton, Kiara, Dakota, Nataiva, Dominic, and Sheldon Klinkefus; Teisha Tinker, Jordan VanDiest, and Tara Daly; Brian and Kayla Bruegeman; 18 great-grandchildren; her brothers Meredith (Kathy) Stone of Spokane and Bill (Judy Elliott) Stone of Stites; her sister Bonnie (Jerry) Duggar of Spokane; her sister-in-law Katie Stone; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and countless friends.
Sam was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Glennie and Robert “Bob” Stone, her sister-in-law Barbara Stone, and a granddaughter, Trisha Daly.
Public viewing will take place from 5-7 p.m. June 18 at Blackmer Funeral Home. Please join the family for a rosary at 10 a.m. June 19 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 330 South B St., Grangeville with Mass following at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Prairie View Cemetery with a luncheon following the service. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/marilynn-sam-bruegeman/. Online condolences to the family can be posted at blackmerfuneralhome.com.