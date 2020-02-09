Marilyn Ruth (Wheeler) Hatcher, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Bountiful, Utah.
Marilyn was born Oct. 7, 1936, in Springfield, Ill. She and her family were longtime residents of Grangeville and Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by Kenneth, her husband of 65 years; eldest son Leland; and youngest daughter Cheryl. Surviving children are Bryan Hatcher (Susan), Kendalyn Hill (David), Lisa Banks, Melinda Faller (Marty) and Carolyn Curti (Mark), along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Mueller Park 2nd Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1800 S. 800 E. in Bountiful. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.