Marilyn L. Woods

Marilyn L. (Trautman) Woods, 85, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston, from natural causes. She struggled for five years after a major stroke. She was born Oct. 31, 1936, (Halloween), to Joseph J. Trautman and Mary Ann Nuxoll Trautman, in a car between Craigmont and Lewiston. She was their 12th of 13 children.
The family moved from the Craigmont homestead to Clarkston when she was entering the fourth grade, as her dad had retired from farming. She attended Holy Family School and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked at Payless Drug Store in downtown Lewiston. She met the love of her life, Richard A. Woods, in the fall of 1955 and they were married April 15, 1956, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Five children soon followed, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage before Rich passed away.
She has been a member of Catholic Daughters for more than 50 years, she was a former Lewiston Rotary Club secretary and past member of St. Stanislaus Church’s Altar Society. Rich and Marilyn were charter members of the Cranker’s Club. They attended NAIA World Series games and were avid Gonzaga men’s basketball, Seattle Sea-hawks and Mariners fans. She enjoyed Major League Baseball, especially the playoffs and the World Series. They enjoyed many deep-sea fishing and motor home trips, which included huckleberry picking on Mount Adams and fishing at Dworshak Reservoir. When the kids were growing up, they spent summer vacations at Chatcolet’s Hidden Bay, located at Heyburn State Park.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Woods Sr.; her parents; her brothers, Emery (Laurette), Fr. Bertrand, Delmont (Terry), Earl, Vance (Sharon), Donald and Allen (Pauline) Trautman; her sisters Viola (John) Luy, Veronica (Art Miller and Hap Murphy), Marcella Trautman and Imelda Uptmor; her in-laws, Barbara (Bill) Penhallegon, Charles Woods, Marian (Ray) Phillips and Lois (Bud) McConnell; and her son-in-law Rick Denison.
She is survived by her sister Wanda (Bob) Michael; in-laws Jack, Leona and Barbara Woods, all of Lewiston, as well as Pat Trautman, of Boise, and Bud Uptmor, of Cottonwood; her children, Cindy (Steve) Nightingale, of Clarkston, Nancy Woods, of Renton, Wash., and Susan Denison, Joan (Greg) Baune and Rick (Tina) Woods, all of Lewiston; grandchildren, JW (Jennifer), Shane (Angela) and Eli (Kelsey) Nightingale, Reichen, Riess and Sadie Simpson, Ben (Eva) and Sara Lind, Haley (Nic) Eldridge and Korey Trimmell and Meeka, Saebra, Chezni and Aubrey Woods. In addition, she had 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was an example of living the American dream as a homemaker, supporting her husband and raising her children, instilling in them the ethic of hard work.
Her rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15; the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, followed by a luncheon, with all being held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Donations can be made to the Holy Family School Foundation, 917 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA 99403.