Marilyn L. Woods

Marilyn L. (Trautman) Woods, 85, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston, from natural causes. She struggled for five years after a major stroke. She was born Oct. 31, 1936, (Halloween), to Joseph J. Trautman and Mary Ann Nuxoll Trautman, in a car between Craigmont and Lewiston. She was their 12th of 13 children.

The family moved from the Craigmont homestead to Clarkston when she was entering the fourth grade, as her dad had retired from farming. She attended Holy Family School and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked at Payless Drug Store in downtown Lewiston. She met the love of her life, Richard A. Woods, in the fall of 1955 and they were married April 15, 1956, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Five children soon followed, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage before Rich passed away.