Marilyn June Hillestad, 84, of Viola, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.

She was born April 18, 1938, at Chadron, Neb., to Wallace and Cleo (Cogeshall) Fritts. The family lived there until she was 11 years old, when they moved to Viola. She attended Moscow Schools. She cared for five half-brothers, Lorrie Gregg, Tom Gregg, Gene Gregg, Howard Gregg and Vernon Gregg, as a teen because of her mom’s cancer.