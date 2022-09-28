Marilyn June Hillestad, 84, of Viola, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
She was born April 18, 1938, at Chadron, Neb., to Wallace and Cleo (Cogeshall) Fritts. The family lived there until she was 11 years old, when they moved to Viola. She attended Moscow Schools. She cared for five half-brothers, Lorrie Gregg, Tom Gregg, Gene Gregg, Howard Gregg and Vernon Gregg, as a teen because of her mom’s cancer.
On August 31, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Hillestad in Crawford, Neb. They moved to Princeton for a time and then to Viola, where they have made their home since. She was a meticulous budget-keeper. As a master gardener of a large area and orchards, she was the hands and feet of the garden and berries. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Charles’ death in February 2020.
She enjoyed working puzzles, gardening, cooking, canning foods and had written in her diary since the 1960s.
Surviving is her daughter, Tami (Jim) Jeffords, of Clarkston, and a son, Tim, of Viola. She also leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Viola Cemetery, 1026 Viola Road, with family friend Eddie Gray officiating. A covered-dish dinner will be held after at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola, ID 83872.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and online condolences maybe sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.