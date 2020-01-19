Our mother, Marilyn Joy Litchfield Teters, wife of John “Jack” Teters, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Olympia, after a brief illness.
Known to all as Mimi, she brought her positive spirit and signature smile everywhere she went.
A member of one of the first class of flight attendants for Hughes Air West, her love of travel and adventure grew as she met and married the love of her life, an airline captain with Pan American World Airways. Together in love for nearly 60 years, they raised three children (Anne Marie, Julia Lynne and John Michael), and lived and traveled much of the world. They provided a uniquely loving example of marriage to their children, and were able to generously dedicate time to know and enjoy each of their grandchildren. Mimi’s warmth and friendliness led to friendships around the world, and in later years she loved meeting people as she volunteered, quilted and attended church in Olympia.
Our beautiful mom was preceded in death by her beloved husband (whom we are certain just flew a little lower to pick her up for that final flight to heaven); her parents, Helene and Kirk Litchfield, of Lewiston; her mother-in-law, Vivian Teters, of Spokane; and sister Gayle Watson. She will be missed by her sisters, Beryl Watkins and Carolyn Erickson, and brother Don Litchfield, all of Lewiston; as well as her three children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.