Marilyn I. Nilson passed away early Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lewiston.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Moscow to Dale and Mayme Swenson Burnett. She was raised in Deary and attended Deary High School, where she was a cheerleader and member of the majorettes.
Marilyn married Eugene Nilson on Jan. 18, 1956. They made their home and raised their family in Lewiston. She had worked at several local stores, including The Vogue. Marilyn always enjoyed hosting family and friends at their home. She especially enjoyed their family holidays. She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel comfortable and loved telling jokes and stories to all of her guests. At retirement age, they built a home at Cave Bay near the lake and she could be found soaking up the sun with family and her many friends during those years.
She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren passing on her wisdom and great sense of humor. Those times will be remembered fondly by all of them. Later in life, she enjoyed making needlepoint pictures and gave many beautiful pictures to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Nilson; daughter Julie (Randy) Scoles, of Lewiston; sons Jim (Charolette) Nilson, of Worley, and John (Kasey) Nilson, of Lewiston; grandchildren Jason (Shannon) Shafer, Jordan Nilson, Christina Nilson, Alicia Pippin, Nicholas (Alexa) Nilson and Tanner Nilson; great-grandchildren Sammi Jo, Alex, Addison, Chloe, Lucas, Kyleigh, Taryn and Dax; and great-great-granddaughter, Amelia. Also surviving her are her sister, Annette (BJ) Schenck, of Lewiston; stepsister Dolores Canning, of Lewiston; and stepbrother Robert DesJardin, of Pomeroy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mayme Desjardin; father Dale Burnett; brother Raymond DesJardin; and grandson Timothy Wolfe.
A family celebration of life will be held at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Deary at a later date.