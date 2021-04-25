Marilyn Grace Parker Fix, 80, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
She was born Aug. 8, 1940, to Marvin R. and Ella Mar Parker in Fayetteville, Ark., where her parents were serving as home missionaries for the Missionary Church Association in Winslow, Ark. She had three older siblings and was always considered the “baby of the family.”
Following high school graduation, she enrolled in Azusa College in Azusa, Calif. On the first day there she met the man she would eventually marry, Gerald “Gary” Fix and began to date him. They were married Sept. 11, 1959, and later went on to have four children.
Marilyn had many skills and hobbies but she loved sewing and was a highly skilled seamstress. She was even contracted over the years to sew gowns and specialty items for a few of her friends. She made many items for herself, her children and even her husband.
She lived many places with her family including California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico and Colorado. Probably the highlight of her life was January 1999 when she and her husband went to the Fiji Islands for about a year where Gary taught at a Bible College and she worked in the administration office as a computer records keeper.
In late 2009, there was a devastating incident where black ice on the highway took them and their minivan over a cliff of about 75 feet. She suffered a serious concussion. Though there may have been other factors, from that point on, she went through a gradual deterioration of her mind. Later, she and her husband retired and moved to Juliaetta, the ancestral home of the Fix family, and settled there. Her mind continued to slowly deteriorate until the last few weeks when it accelerated and took her life after 80 years, seven months and two days.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ella Mar James Parker and Marvin R. Parker; sister, Barbara (Clifford) Dick; and brother, Wade (Dorothy) Parker. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Gerald “Gary” Fix of Juliaetta; daughters, Diana (Jerry) Martinez of Fort Collins, Colo., Cindy (Randy) McGinnis of Boulder, Mont. and Leslie (Keith) Fix of Pray, Mont.; son, Aryn (Angela) Fix of Gresham, Ore; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Harold “Bud”) Ertmoed; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She has left a remarkable legacy.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 1, at the Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston.