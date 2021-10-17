Marilyn Fay Walters of Clarkston went peacefully to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Born July 13, 1935, in Bovill, Marilyn (in her own words) grew up with a charmed life full of family, friends and plenty of childhood fun. She lived 86 years of joy, sorrow, wonder and exploration. Throughout her life, Marilyn was both an overcomer of tragedy and ready to enjoy all that life had to offer. All who knew her enjoyed her company and her laughter that filled a room was most certainly infectious.
Marilyn also turned her life over to the Lord and quickly learned there is no spot where God is not. She devoted many years of her life to spreading the good word. She even traveled to Russia to hand out bibles. Her extensive journeys included luaus in Hawaii and travel to Europe to learn about and touch the rich history of several nations.
During her time with us, she worked as a doctor’s office manager, became a real estate agent and owned her own company printing graphics on clothing and other items. She was successful at anything she set her mind to.
Marilyn’s great loves were her family, friends, traveling, running the river, cooking and gardening. She in turn was loved and appreciated by all.
To carry on her exemplary attitude toward everything life has to offer and often times throws at you, she leaves the world her daughter, Debbie and her son, Mark. Her life also led to a blended family which she accepted with grace, love and guidance for her new children, Tony, Tammy and Teresa. Marilyn experienced life’s joy with her sister, Carolyn; brother, Cliff; grandson, Mitch and great-grandsons, Troy and Gage. She also leaves behind her husband, Rex, with whom she enjoyed travel, car shows and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, whom together healed each other’s hearts and experienced high adventure exploring the world. With Ed, she gained a love for snowmobiling, skiing, boating and fishing. They owned a place at Dworshak where they and the entire family experienced and often re-lived many good times. Early in their relationship, Marilyn also experienced the loss of her oldest son, Allan in 1972.
Marilyn Fay Walters as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandparent, we, your family and friends, are blessed, have lived richer lives and are grateful for your love, time and attention while with us here on Earth. You remain in our hearts and memories for eternity. We love you truly.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.