Marilyn Elaine Hauck

The world lost a bright spirit and competitive soul Thursday, May 13, 2021, when Marilyn E. Hauck joined a heavenly league for her playful sports enjoyment. Before she left, she spent 68 years leaving a beautiful footprint in the sands of people’s lives.
Marilyn was born July 23, 1952, in Wallace. She moved to Lewiston in the 1960s and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1970. She lived in Riverside, Calif., and Rosamond, Calif., from 1971-79, then moved to Mountain Home in late 1979. She then lived in Boise for a short period of time before returning to Mountain Home, where she finally settled. She met her husband, Harold “Hal” Hauck, while working at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University on Mountain Home Air Force Base. They lovingly shared more than a quarter-century of life together.
Marilyn was a favorite substitute teacher for the students at Mountain Home High School for several years, causing three years of potential awkwardness for her daughter, Natasha, while she attended. Her most recent employment was with the Sunset Bar, though her family isn’t certain that she knew it was a job. It seemed to be more of a second home for both her and Hal, filled with friends and loved ones. She did get pulled to go home on occasion, if only to love on her beloved dog, Dusty.
Marilyn’s playful heart found an outlet in a variety of sports. She absolutely loved to golf and compete in tournaments. She spent years enjoying her ladies league bowling (including a Vegas tournament). She never passed an opportunity to toss a few darts. In her downtime, she would enjoy a good cheesy romance novel or compete with herself doing crossword puzzles. Then, of course, there was her love of golf. Did we mention how much she loved golfing?
Marilyn also loved her family. Her parents, Doris Rose and Jerry Shaffer, preceded her in death. She leaves behind siblings Linda (Doyle) Jones, Rodney Shaffer and Terri Bullock; daughters from her first marriage to Fred Koethke, Angelique Watson and Natasha McNealy, blessed her with six grandchildren, Lisa Homeister, Tyler “Scooter Bug” Jones, Tanner Schmidt, Teegan Schmidt, Andre McNealy and Jailynn McNealy; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Kyron; and many friends who were as close as family. Marilyn’s family would like to extend special thanks to Lyle and Francoise Collins for the incredible friendship and care for both Marilyn and Hal when it was needed so badly.
The service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, Rost Funeral Home, 500 N. 18th E, Mountain Home. If you have photos of Marilyn, please bring copies to add to the memory board. After the service, family and friends invite you to join them at the Sunset Bar to celebrate Marilyn’s life and enjoy her favorite watering hole.