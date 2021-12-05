Marilue Von Bargen came into the world on April 29, 1940. Her mother, Myrtle Lawrence Large, and father, Richard “Dick” A. Large, lived in Grangeville. Marilue graduated from Grangeville High School in 1958.
She married and raised three boys, Duane, Mark and Rick. The family lived in Grangeville until 1962, when they all moved to Seattle for, at the time, greener pastures. They all lived in Seattle for about eight years before it was determined that the big city life was not for them. They all returned to Idaho to settle down in Lewiston in 1970.
At this time Marilue worked for Lewis-Clark State College and worked for Dr. Marion Shinn, someone she greatly respected. She later transferred to the nursing program as the office coordinator. During this time she also started to work on her B.S. in business from LCSC. She earned her degree in 1982, which while raising three teenagers and keeping a family business afloat, was a huge accomplishment.
In 1982, Marilue divorced and continued making a career working in higher education. She continued working for LCSC until she ended up working for Washington State University in 1983. While at WSU, she worked in two departments. The first was the Academic development Center. Here she worked directly with the staff and students. Her last position at WSU was working in the dean’s office at the College of Agriculture. She made close bonds with many students. Many of these students became longtime, even lifetime, friends where they kept in contact long after they graduated WSU. In 2006, she retired and moved back to Lewiston.
In retirement, Marilue continued on with her life and touching others. She took up quilting and made quilts — many, many quilts. Many of these went to the Quilts of Valor program. These quilts went to veterans, many of whom were recovering in rehab from injuries while serving in the armed forces. She made quilts for her five grandchildren. She made other quilts for fund raising programs such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
In her retirement there were also travels. One trip was taking her grandchildren to Australia. A trip that her grandchildren will have memories of her and the times that were had in the land of Oz. Another trip was made to Norway with her cousins to visit relatives in that country. Many cross-country trips were made to visit family in the Midwest and the South. One trip was the northeastern states in autumn to view the fall colors. She had a passion for travel.
One other passion was that of genealogy. Over the years she was able to trace back the family tree to Europe over several generations. She would take her sons through the cemeteries looking for headstones to verify names and dates. Of course, this also involved more travels.
Mom passed on Thanksgiving Day. She died because of complications from falling at home. She is preceded in death by her parents Myrtle and Dick Large. She is survived by her three sons Duane Von Bargen of Lewiston, Mark Von Bargen and wife Susan of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Rick Von Bargen and wife Julia of Carmell, Ind. Also surviving her are five grandchildren, Kyle, Geoffrey, Cody, Maddison and Krister.
A celebration of life will be held for Marilue at 2 p.m., Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, Marilue wishes that the money that would be used on flowers be sent to either a charity of your choice or to the Shriner’s Children Hospital in Spokane or to the Marion Shinn Educational Scholarship Program at LCSC.