Marilee Roberta Vorhies-Carrasco

Marilee Roberta Vorhies-Carrasco, 67, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in her home in Clarkston, surrounded by her family and beloved pets.

Marilee was born in Inglewood, Calif., on August 13, 1955, to Robert and Marylee Vorhies. Marilee lived most of her life in Southern California, where she was an LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) for more than 20 years. She had a love for animals and dedicated her life to them. Her family always came first, and she was a giving and loving mother, wife, sister, grandma and friend.