Born to English emigrants Stanley and Olive Gawne, Marie was born in Pomeroy along with her twin sister, Sheila, on Aug. 16, 1938. When Marie was nine the family moved to Spokane, where they owned an apartment building. Marie graduated from Roosevelt Grade School and Lewis Clark High School. Marie attended Washington State University and graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1965. In 1959, Marie married Donald F. Brown and two daughters were born, Donna in 1960 and Debbie in 1961. They were divorced in 1982.
Marie taught high school English and business education in San Francisco, Calif., Asotin and Lewiston High School. Marie has lived in Pomeroy since 1975 and enjoyed belonging to several community activities. Marie enjoyed her grandchildren (attending many basketball games), church, reading, playing the piano, visiting, golfing, bowling, watching Jeopardy/Wheel of Fortune, and her four legged fur babies.
She is survived by twin sister Sheila Brierley, of Spokane; nieces Kip and Dev Ann Brierley; daughters Donna (Pat) Dixon, of Pomeroy, Debbie (Tom) Kucklick, of St. John, Wash.; grandchildren Sara (Josh) Olson, of Everett, Wash., Ben (Ashley) Dixon, Pomeroy; grandchildren Joey (Hilarie Kuzma) Kucklick, of Lacey, Wash., and Em (Pricilla) Kucklick, of Las Vegas; and great-grandchildren Harper and Jace Dixon, and Eila Rain Kucklick.
Our family would like to thank Garfield County Memory Manor and hospital for the love, respect, care and friendships Mom received from your staff. You made her feel right at home, as well as our family.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Pomeroy. A graveside is planned sometime in the spring.