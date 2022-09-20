Marie Louise (Pederson) Maggi (1936-2022)

M. Louise Maggi passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lewiston.

She was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Williston, N.D. She grew up in a large family with three brothers: Joe, Duane and Howard; and four sisters: Stella, Betty, Violet and Pat. She spent her childhood in Montana, moving to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and graduating from high school in 1954.