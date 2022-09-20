Marie Louise (Pederson) Maggi (1936-2022)

M. Louise Maggi passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lewiston.
She was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Williston, N.D. She grew up in a large family with three brothers: Joe, Duane and Howard; and four sisters: Stella, Betty, Violet and Pat. She spent her childhood in Montana, moving to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and graduating from high school in 1954.
Louise met Delano Maggi — her future husband — in 1951. They were married April 22, 1956, in Bonners Ferry, and lived throughout northern Idaho. Together they raised three children: Tony, Rick and Susan.
Louise’s life revolved around Delano, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took great pride and joy in her family. She loved visiting and walking with friends for many miles. She also enjoyed being a homemaker plus her travels during their retirement years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Viola Pederson; and five siblings Joe, Stella, Betty, Duane and Violet. Louise is survived by her three children and their spouses: Tony and Sandra, Rick and Debbie, and Susan and Dan Hart; also five grandchildren: Jenny (Robert) McDaniel, Josh Maggi, Amy Maggi, Jessica Hart and Bryson Hart; and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She leaves behind her sister Pat Pollard and brother Howard.
The family requests no flowers please.
Mom and Grandma, we love you so very much and will miss you every single day. Thank you for being the perfect wife, mother and grandmother.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.