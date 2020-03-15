Marie Kathleen (Jaspers) Williams continued along on her journey with Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Marie was born to Leo and Alta Jaspers on June 3, 1941, in their family home in Lewiston. She lived with her husband, Dan Williams, on the Williams family farm in Pomeroy. Marie and Dan were just two weeks shy of their 50th wedding anniversary when Marie passed while being cared for in Spokane.
Marie taught home economics to the students of Pomeroy High School, and then continued her crafts, cooking, baking and volunteering efforts for the entire community for many years afterward. She loved to share her many gifted talents and spent numerous hours teaching her nieces and nephews the ways of the kitchen. She was a consummate crafter and never saw a project that wasn’t cute enough to capture her imagination.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Jaspers, born in Pomeroy, and Alta (Heitstuman) Jaspers, born in Uniontown; her stepchildren, Scott Williams and Lisa Williams; and brother-in-law Lewis Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Williams; and her sisters, Marjorie Brewer and Vivian Gregson, of Spokane; and her brothers, Robert Jaspers, of Wenatchee, and Philip Jaspers, of Eugene, Ore. Whether stepchildren, nieces and nephews, or children of each, Marie’s entire family knew that they would find love, comfort and a forever-welcoming spirit in her sweet farm home.
A funeral Mass, officiated by her nephew, the Rev. David Jaspers, of Portland, Ore., will be celebrated at 11 a.m. March 21 at her home parish of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy. Inurnment to follow at 10 a.m. March 23 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Spokane.
Online tributes can be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services of Spokane.