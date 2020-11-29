Marie Joyce Briere Grant of Juliaetta naturally and peacefully joined God in Heaven on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. She was 92 years old.
She was born in Malta, Mont., on Oct. 29, 1928, to William Briere and Dorothy Stearns Briere. She grew up in Whitewater, Mont., during the Great Depression. She told stories about living in a teepee tent while her parents tended to their livestock.
In her early teens, Marie contracted tuberculosis and was sent to a children’s sanatorium in Tacoma where she underwent surgery to remove part of the affected lung tissue. She made a full recovery while there, but never received a formal education because her tutor told her that she was not smart enough. It was her mother who took on the role of educator and Marie went on to be a well-spoken, well-written, successful business owner and valued member of her community.
In 1943, her family moved to Lewiston. Several years later she went on a blind date with a WWII veteran named Milton Chester Grant. He would be the love of her life. They married in Lewiston on Sept. 26, 1954. Together they had one son, Duane Milton Grant.
Marie and Milton moved to Juliaetta when they purchased a working dairy farm. They worked together every day, serving area customers until their retirement in the 1980s. Marie was forever grateful for the life she lived by God’s grace and loved her little family and her little community.
When Milton became ill, Marie cared for him in their home and later volunteered in his care facility until his passing in 2005. She missed her beloved husband immensely, but her unwavering faith in God reassured her that they would be united in Heaven someday once again.
Marie was a talented quilter and had many crafting hobbies. She spent much of her time volunteering with various community organizations such as her local food bank, senior meal site, Juliaetta’s Blackberry Festival and her beloved Kendrick Assembly of God.
Marie was strong in her faith, sincerely kind and always sweet. She loved her family, her neighbors, her fellow church members, ice cream and cherry cordials. She especially enjoyed visits from her great-grandsons, her friends and Pastor Marvin.
Marie is survived by her son, Duane Grant of Juliaetta; granddaughter, Randi (Kenneth) Doupé of St. Maries; great-grandsons Desmond and Harken Doupé of St. Maries; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family friends, Autumn Scheffler, Reta Allred, Ginny Huckstep, Chris Schmiedel and Margarita Thurston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Milton; brother Ray Briere; and sister Ilene Bridges.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer for someone you love, help a neighbor or donate your time to your favorite church or community group.