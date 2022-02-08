Marie E. Thompson, 90, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Lewiston. She was born May, 8, 1931, in Orofino to Theodore Caleb and Ethel M. Dailey Nelson. She attended Orofino High School and graduated in 1949.
She and Robert “Bob” G. Thompson were married Oct. 26, 1952, in Lewiston and they made their home in Clarkston.
Marie worked in the kitchen at Parkway Elementary School and then later at Tri-State Memorial Hospital from where she retired.
She was a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association and traveled thousands of miles with her husband riding for the “Son.” Marie was also a wonderful cook and collected recipes, trying them out on Bob. She enjoyed gardening, especially her roses, and her Saturdays were spent with her daughter, Barb “Boo,” shopping and looking for bargains.
Marie is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter Barbara Endicott; son Larry Thompson; daughter-in-law Mickie Thompson; grandsons Randy (Stephanie) Dodson and Scott Dodson; granddaughters Jenna Graff (Spencer) and Christi Thompson; great-grandchildren Emilee, Curtis and Danica Dodson, and Tristan, Sailor and Collins Graff; and stepgreat-grandchild, Jacob While Hart.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Irene McClain, Nellie Scoles and Alice Parsons; brother Albert Nelson; granddaughter Angela Thompson; and great-grandson Kayden Dodson.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River City Church or to Helping Hands Rescue.