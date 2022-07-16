The world is at a loss with the recent passing of Marianne Wren. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by family members in her own home, Marianne lost her battle with colon cancer and went to join her son and other family members in a celebration with Jesus.
Marianne was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Spokane, to Al and Mary Muzatko. At a young age, when her mother passed, Martha Markarian took on the role of her mother, and later at the passing of her father Al, Pete Markarian joined the family as her stepfather. Marianne was one of 10 children.
Marianne graduated from Mary Cliff High School in Spokane. During her high school years, she met Jerry Wren, of Cottonwood, and they married Aug. 30, 1958. They started their life together in Helena, Mont., and over their years together, they lived in several different places, ultimately settling down in Cottonwood to raise their 11 children. Their kids include Chris (Laney), Greg (Irene), Fr. Bruce, Dave (Maria), Annette (Roger) Wemhoff, Terry (Tami), Gerry (Jennifer), Shelley (Scot) Schlader, Cindy (Brad) Higgins and Julie (Doug) Schumacher. Mom was a proud grandmother of 58 grandkids and 26 great-grandchildren.
Of all the various jobs she held, the role Marianne loved the most was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a loyal wife of almost 64 years who set an excellent example of the sacrament of marriage. She was notorious for spoiling her grandchildren and would always have a treat for them, thus receiving the title “The Popsicle Grandma.” She was the peacemaker, setting an example of love within the family that we carry on today. That was so important to Mom that her kids always remained friends. Mom was known most for her selflessness, sacrifice and humility. She was always thinking of others before herself. She loved her family and friends. All who visited her knew she could not be outdone in generosity and her never-ending hostess role. She was always so gracious, as many of us knew, and more came to find out even in her weakened state.
Marianne had a deep devotion to Jesus and the Blessed Mother. She truly lived out the message of Jesus. The love she showed her family, friends and those around her is how Christ teaches, “Love one another as I have loved you.”
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of almost 64 years; 10 children; 58 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Jack Muzatko, Alice Mackleit, Jim Muzatko, Sue Peschel, Debbie Cozzetto and Chuck Markarian.
Preceding her in death were her son, Michael Wren, who died at the age of two; as well as her father and mother, Al and Mary Muzatko; stepparents, Pete and Martha Markarian; and her siblings, Don Muzatko, Ed Muzatko and Linda Peterson.
A rosary will be said at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., led by her son, Fr. Bruce Wren, Monday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood. All are invited afterward to share in a meal and memories at the Cottonwood Community Hall. The family requests any memorials to be made in Marianne’s name to the Legionaries of Christ in an account at the Cottonwood Credit Union under Fr. Bruce Wren’s name.