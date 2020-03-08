Marianne Steigers Hanson was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Kendrick, to William Dean Steigers and Mary Louise Taylor Steigers, the second of six children. She passed away Oct. 2, 2019, in Federal Way, Wash., at the too-young age of 68.
She grew up in Lewiston, where the family moved when she was 2, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969. Marianne was the best “little mother” to her four younger brothers, and lovingly kept track of their antics and shenanigans. Marianne married Donnie Gene Ahles on her 19th birthday, Aug. 14, 1970. They had three beautiful children together and lived in Worley, Idaho, Montesano, Wash., and Genesee.
While living in Genesee, she worked for her mother at Steigers Studio of Creative Photography in Lewiston for several years until her second child was born in 1976. After her divorce, she and the children moved to Moscow, where she began her favorite job, working at the University of Idaho athletic department for coach Dennis Erickson. In 1988, Marianne and her children moved to Renton, Wash., and she began a 23-year career of employment at Boeing. She enjoyed being an expert “expediter.”
At Boeing, she met the love of her life, Michael Wayne Hanson. They were married Aug. 13, 1993, in Reno, Nev., and purchased a home together in Federal Way. Retirement beckoned to her in mid-2011. Marianne was able to enjoy several years of good health and fun activities. She and Michael traveled to their beloved Ocean Shores, Wash., savored long weekend getaway vacations to Las Vegas and made frequent road trips to visit family and friends.
Marianne loved to make quilts and spent many happy hours sewing patchwork quilts for people she loved, usually in their favorite, made-to-order color schemes. She crocheted doilies, read books, stitched dozens of beautiful needlework Christmas stockings, crafted, gardened and was a fantastic cook; her caramel cinnamon rolls were the best.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents; brother James Edward Steigers; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Michael Hanson; her three children, Shae Dawn Ahles Last (Denzel), of Yelm, Wash., Joshua Dean Ahles, of Commerce City, Colo., and Jayme Sue Ahles McGregor (Gram), of Deer Park, Wash.; two granddaughters, Mackenzie Anne Ahles and Peyton Michael Murbach; her sister, Charlotte Steigers Sauer (Dennis), of Salt Lake City; and her brothers, William Dean Steigers Jr. (Sharon), of Littleton, Colo., John Allen Steigers (Laura), of Hayden, Idaho, and Michael Ernest Steigers, of North Ogden, Utah; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will gather to celebrate Marianne’s life on her beloved Ocean Shores beach in April. Friends and family are invited to leave comments and share memories on the Tribute Wall, and to view/submit photos and videos on her memorial page at Yahn and Son Mortuary www.yahnandson.com/obituaries/Marianne-Hanson?obId=7664212#/celebrationWall.