The matriarch of the Clark family, Marianne “Honey” Clark, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, after a short but valiant battle with lung cancer. She will be missed by all who were blessed cto know her or to make her acquaintance.
Marianne Margaret Peters Clark was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Twisp, Wash., to Henry and Florence (Stafford) Peters. She grew up there where her family owned the hardware store, The Twisp Mercantile. She attended school in Twisp, where she was a cheerleader, active in many clubs and graduated in 1959.
She married Richard Clark in Twisp in 1959, and they welcomed their first daughter, Terri, the following year. Three years later, they welcomed their son, Nick, and completed their family with another daughter, Cheri. The family moved to Lewiston in 1968.
Marianne was a great mother and enjoyed cheering on her children through swim team, football and motorcycle racing.
Marianne attended dental assisting school at Spokane Community College. She worked for Drs. Eke and Hogan in the valley. She was also a sales representative for URM. Marianne was divorced in 1987.
Marianne loved being in the outdoors, whether it was camping, hunting or spending time at the river. She enjoyed hunting deer and moose, but her favorite hunt was when she took a bighorn sheep with her son, Nick. She even had a belt buckle to commemorate that hunt.
Traveling was another activity that Marianne enjoyed. She went on several cruises in the Caribbean and loved visiting New Zealand. Her brother and sister were often her travel partners, with Japan being their favorite trip. She also loved gambling trips to Jackpot, Wendover, Reno, Laughlin and Vegas.
Marianne went to work for her son, Nick, at Clark’s Taxidermy in 1991, where she enjoyed greeting customers for nearly 30 years. Customers will agree that it is just not the same without her there.
She enjoyed helping the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation get ready for its auctions. Her charity of choice was the Jackson Baldwin Pay It Forward Foundation.
Her favorite joy was her grandkids and great-grandkids. Her first grandson, Trever, called her “Honey” for the first time when he wanted something at the store and the name stuck. All of her grands and great-grands called her Honey, as did many other people.
Marianne was the biggest cheerleader, supporting her grands and great-grands at wrestling matches, basketball games, baseball games, softball games, rodeos, dance recitals and cheerleading events. When her great-grandson Malcolm was battling cancer, she even got a tattoo in support of his fight. Her love was never-ending.
Marianne is survived by her brother, Jim, and Hitomi Peters (Betts), of Lake Oswego, Ore.; son Nick and Julie Clark, of Clarkston; daughter Cheri and Brad Cleveland, of Lewiston; son-in-law Chris Yochum, of Lewiston; grandson Trever and Darci Yochum (Scout), of Lewiston; granddaughter Laci and Matt Thorson (Lucas and Ava Thorson, Sayler and Tai Bausch), of Lewiston; grandson Matt and Jody Cleveland (Bentley), of Lewiston; granddaughter Stevi and Adam Willows (Carter), of Lewiston; granddaughter Jade Clark (Jaiya), of Clarkston; granddaughter Josie and Logan Chase, of Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence Peters; sister DuAnne Steben; daughter Terri Yochum; grandson Ricky Clark; and great-grandson Malcolm Thorson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations made in Marianne’s or Malcolm’s names to the Jackson Baldwin Pay It Forward Foundation would be greatly appreciated.