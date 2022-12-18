Marian Isabella Wise

Marian Isabella Wise passed through the gates of heaven Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow. She was 96 years old.

Marian was born Feb. 1, 1926, to William and Winnifred (Spurbeck) Freeburn in a little farm house in Pine Grove, just east of Genesee. She followed brother Earl and sisters Marguerite and Mildred and completed the Freeburn family. The Freeburn family moved to Seattle in the fall of 1929. Marian would tell some of the best stories about growing up in Seattle during the Great Depression.