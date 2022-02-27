Marian Ione King died of natural causes Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in her home in Craigmont, attended by her sister, Olive Vincent.
Marian was born to Leland and Ida Becker of Shelton, Wash., Dec. 1, 1930, the oldest of four children.
She married Dennis Kendall Sept. 11, 1948. Together they had six daughters. The marriage ended in 1967. Marian held various positions and even returned to college while single parenting her daughters. But while working at Headstart she met and sometime later married Jack D. King, May 12, 1972. Both were long- time residents of Lewiston, but shortly after marriage they sold Marian’s place and moved the family to Craigmont. She took a job leading a team of women toy makers at Wooden Joy Toys, and told many stories of her time there. Shortly after the factory shut down, Marian and her daughter Marlene bought the Igvoh Café, where she continued to cook for another five years after they sold the property to new owners.
Around 1982, Jack began to lose strength due to a history of MS. Marian quit working outside the home and went to Lewis-Clark State College and took a CNA course to be able to care for Jack full time. She brought laughter, and love as he faced a growing disability. Before Jack was unable to walk they bought their “Hippy Van” with wheelchair lift, bed and kitchenette and traveled the northwest. Marian continued to care for Jack until she was 80 years of age and Jack’s advanced MS necessitated he be moved to Life Care Center in Lewiston.
Together Jack and Marian raised four of Marian’s girls and co-parented Jack’s three children.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, brother Edward Becker and his wife Betty Jean, husband Jack, and her two precious babies that died in infancy and early childhood, Cherrie and Rene, and brothers-in-law Roland Parrish and John Vincent.
Marian is survived by her sisters Arlene Parrish and Olive Vincent, daughters Marlene (Robert) Flynn, Elaine (Mike) Kitchens, Susan Huffman, Nancy (Anthony) Roseborough, 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 40 great-great-grandchildren and generations of nieces and nephews.
Nothing brought Marian more joy than to know her children were serving the Lord. Although Marian would brag on the talents of her brother, sisters and her children, she never felt she had any gifts, yet she was a teacher, Sunday School Superintendant, church treasurer and music leader for decades at Prairie Assembly. Her life was marked by kindness and hospitality. To say her presence will be missed by family and friends is such an understatement. Marian truly lived her faith in Jesus Christ. Through our tears we rejoice because we know she is now safe in the arms of Jesus.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. March 19 at Prairie Assembly of God, East Main Street, Craigmont. A luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.