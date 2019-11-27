Marian Mathews passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Prestige Care in Lewiston.
She was born Dec. 7, 1927, at Bovill, to her parents, Olive and Jess Hall. Marian spent her early childhood in Bovill. Upon the death of her dad, the family moved to Seattle, then Bremerton, Wash.
She had two sisters, Ruth and Winnie. She also had two brothers, Clint and her best friend, Jess. She married Charles Mathews and lived in several small towns, where he taught school. They ended up in Kennewick, where her husband passed away.
She moved to Lewiston to be closer to family. She ended up working at Family Foods, which became Rosauers, and later retired and enjoyed her retirement.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas J. Mathews and Terrance Mathews.
Marian truly enjoyed her nephews and nieces. She was always proud to be a Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; as well as her second husband, Richard Cone; along with all of her brothers and sisters.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.